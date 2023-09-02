Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 3 in Indiana, Week 2 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night again here in Michiana, which means we had plenty of high school football to get us geared up for a full slate of college football games this weekend!
While many of our local Michigan teams played Thursday night, there was still plenty of action in the Hoosier state.
Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams:
INDIANA
NorthWood 45, Concord 14
Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16
Warsaw 41, Plymouth 7
Wawasee 34, Goshen 21
Indianapolis Cathedral 35, Penn 6
New Prairie 47, Lowell 6
Elkhart 48, Hammond Morton 38
Riley 22, Adams 12
South Bend Saint Joseph 51, Washington 0
Brebeuf Jesuit 44, Marian 31
Jimtown 75, Osceola Grace 7
John Glenn 30, Angola 24
Chicago Christian (Ill.) 52, Clay 6
Bremen 35, South Central 0
Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 0
Michigan City 28, Chesterton 6
Tippecanoe Valley 35, Twin Lakes 7
Culver Academies 26, North Judson 22
LaVille 29, Pioneer 13
Knox 56, Culver 8
Triton 30, Caston 14
North White 36, Winamac 14
Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6
Lakeland 69, Prairie Heights 14
Rochester 42, Whitko 0
West Central 42, Tri-County 8
Andrean 24, Kankakee Valley 8
MICHIGAN
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORE
Chelsea 27, Edwardsburg 14
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES
Buchanan 35, Coloma 6
Brandywine 44, Cassopolis 0
Paw Paw 42, Berrien Springs 6
Benton Harbor 22, Constantine 16
Dowagiac 33, Watervliet 14
Lakeshore 15, Niles 14
St. Joseph 2, Detroit Henry Ford 0 (Forfeit)
Kalamazoo Central 47, Sturgis 34
Adrian 51, Three Rivers 30
Schoolcraft 33, Centreville 20
White Pigeon 40, Galesburg-Augusta 3
8-Player Games
Bridgman 62, Twin Cities Sharks 22
Red Arrow Raiders 64, Fennville 14
Eau Claire 50, Bloomingdale 8
Vermontville Maple Valley 28, Marcellus 8
Mendon 58, Colon 30
Climax-Scotts 57, Burr Oak 6
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.