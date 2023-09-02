Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 3 in Indiana, Week 2 in Michigan

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night again here in Michiana, which means we had plenty of high school football to get us geared up for a full slate of college football games this weekend!

While many of our local Michigan teams played Thursday night, there was still plenty of action in the Hoosier state.

Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams:

INDIANA

NorthWood 45, Concord 14

Mishawaka 37, Northridge 16

Warsaw 41, Plymouth 7

Wawasee 34, Goshen 21

Indianapolis Cathedral 35, Penn 6

New Prairie 47, Lowell 6

Elkhart 48, Hammond Morton 38

Riley 22, Adams 12

South Bend Saint Joseph 51, Washington 0

Brebeuf Jesuit 44, Marian 31

Jimtown 75, Osceola Grace 7

John Glenn 30, Angola 24

Chicago Christian (Ill.) 52, Clay 6

Bremen 35, South Central 0

Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 0

Michigan City 28, Chesterton 6

Tippecanoe Valley 35, Twin Lakes 7

Culver Academies 26, North Judson 22

LaVille 29, Pioneer 13

Knox 56, Culver 8

Triton 30, Caston 14

North White 36, Winamac 14

Fairfield 35, Central Noble 6

Lakeland 69, Prairie Heights 14

Rochester 42, Whitko 0

West Central 42, Tri-County 8

Andrean 24, Kankakee Valley 8

MICHIGAN

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORE

Chelsea 27, Edwardsburg 14

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES

Buchanan 35, Coloma 6

Brandywine 44, Cassopolis 0

Paw Paw 42, Berrien Springs 6

Benton Harbor 22, Constantine 16

Dowagiac 33, Watervliet 14

Lakeshore 15, Niles 14

St. Joseph 2, Detroit Henry Ford 0 (Forfeit)

Kalamazoo Central 47, Sturgis 34

Adrian 51, Three Rivers 30

Schoolcraft 33, Centreville 20

White Pigeon 40, Galesburg-Augusta 3

8-Player Games

Bridgman 62, Twin Cities Sharks 22

Red Arrow Raiders 64, Fennville 14

Eau Claire 50, Bloomingdale 8

Vermontville Maple Valley 28, Marcellus 8

Mendon 58, Colon 30

Climax-Scotts 57, Burr Oak 6

