Fans arrive for first tailgate of the college football season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s finally that time of year in South Bend again for the return of college football and that means tailgating, good food, and a lot of energy from the morning till the final whistle.

The Notre Dame Irish hosted its home opener Saturday afternoon against Tennessee State University.

Gates opened at 8 am for the first tailgate, the lines were long, but the wait was finally worth it as another season of Notre Dame Football is upon us.

“I’m excited,” said Danny, a decade long Notre Dame tailgater from Chicago.

“All off-season I look forward to getting back out here and seeing my friends, family and wanting to stop by”.

And when it’s Notre Dame football you know it’s an experience for the whole family.

”I’m pumped up for this atmosphere,” said Stephanie Daube, a Notre Dame fan.

“It’s always amazing to be out here and I’m always excited to bring my kids and share the adventure with them.”

With a new season means new fans flocking to the Michiana area and they are coming from all over the county.

“I’m coming all the way from the big apple in New York City,” said David Cohen, an avid Notre Dame fan.

“It’s my second time in the stadium but you can’t beat the history that Notre Dame provides. This is an amazing place, it’s our Mecca. I’m looking forward to an amazing day”.

It’s that type of experience that makes a Notre Dame game the place to be on Saturdays.

“Just look around,” said Rob, a morning tailgater, “I mean there are just generations of Notre Dame Alums parents, kids who want to be at Notre Dame. It’s just one of the most incredible spectacles you’ll see in college football. And it is the friendliest group you ever want to see”.

