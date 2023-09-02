Eatin’ Good: What to expect this year at Notre Dame Stadium’s concession stands

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes, a good tailgate just isn’t enough. Before you know it, you find yourself looking for food at the game.

Our own Tricia Sloma got to check out the new food items for sale at the concession stands from the senior executive chef inside Notre Dame Stadium!

From the bacon jam smash brisket burger to the Greek gyro, the menu is full of favorites.

“Some of the stuff that we inspire, we think of tailgates,” said Travis Johnson, senior executive chef of Levy Restaurants at Notre Dame. “If we’re not at the game, what are we making at home? What are some of the fan favorites? What are family favorites? And these are some of the items we know our comfort when we’re thinking about football.”

To get a glimpse of what’s new and what popular items are back, watch the video above! You can also find those items listed below.

**NEW** Bacon Jam Smash Brisket Burger — a house burger blend of beef and brisket, smashed and grilled with melty classic American cheese, finished with smoked bacon, local Bacon Jam on hamburger bun.

Midwest Inspired Pork Tenderloin — Hand bread pork tenderloin, dressed in jalapeno yellow mustard, sweet and spicy house pickles, and American cheese, with smoked bacon, served on a seeded bun.

Pot of Gold Nachos — A dish you might want to keep to yourself, but there’s more than enough to share. We also offer a smaller version of this nacho, just not in the signature golden helmet. This signature item combines layers of house pub chips, white queso, smoked brisket, fire roasted corn, cotija cheese, fried jalapenos & topped off with a dash of Tajin.

**NEW** Notre Dame Bread Pudding — Signature New Orleans White Chocolate Bread Pudding Bites, Irish whiskey sauce

Notre Dame Dog or “Domer Dog” — Eisenberg hot dog, caramelized onions, crisp bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, brioche bun

**NEW** Rockne Brat — Grilled stadium brat, caramelized onions, jalapeno mustard, brioche bun. The Rockne Athletics Fund provides Notre Dame student-athletes the resources to become champions in the classroom, community, and competition.

Pot Roast Sandwich — Slow roasted beef, horseradish peppercorn sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese, crispy onions served on a beer cheese hoagie’

**NEW** Chicken Shawarma — Thinly sliced chicken, slowly roasted on a spit, shaved onto a pita, topped with onion tossed in feta dressing, tomato & served with tzatziki sauce

**NEW** Greek Gyro — Thinly sliced beef, slowly roasted on a spit, shaved onto a pita, topped with onion tossed in feta dressing, tomato & served with tzatziki sauce

**NEW** Mac & Cheese — Three cheese mac and cheese topped with seared pork belly tossed in gochujang BBQ sauce

Shamrock Pretzel — Signature Shamrock pretzel, the only place in the world to get these is at the Notre Dame Stadiums, jalapeno cheese sauce

**NEW** Organic Lemonade — Lemonade

**NEW** Yeti — Signature Yeti, only found in the Stadium

Fun facts about food at Notre Dame Stadium

15 new concessions items this football season

70,000 bottles of Water

22,000 hot dogs

500 pounds of chicken tenders

8,000 brats

800 working staff including volunteers

30,000-40,000 steps taken by average food staff on game day

New and local partners

**NEW** Nelson’s BBQ

Ben’s Pretzel

**NEW** Connie’s Pizza

**NEW** Eisenberg Hot Dog

Savory Kernel

