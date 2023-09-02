Eatin’ Good: What to expect this year at Notre Dame Stadium’s concession stands

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sometimes, a good tailgate just isn’t enough. Before you know it, you find yourself looking for food at the game.

Our own Tricia Sloma got to check out the new food items for sale at the concession stands from the senior executive chef inside Notre Dame Stadium!

From the bacon jam smash brisket burger to the Greek gyro, the menu is full of favorites.

“Some of the stuff that we inspire, we think of tailgates,” said Travis Johnson, senior executive chef of Levy Restaurants at Notre Dame. “If we’re not at the game, what are we making at home? What are some of the fan favorites? What are family favorites? And these are some of the items we know our comfort when we’re thinking about football.”

To get a glimpse of what’s new and what popular items are back, watch the video above! You can also find those items listed below.

**NEW** Bacon Jam Smash Brisket Burger — a house burger blend of beef and brisket, smashed and grilled with melty classic American cheese, finished with smoked bacon, local Bacon Jam on hamburger bun.

Midwest Inspired Pork Tenderloin — Hand bread pork tenderloin, dressed in jalapeno yellow mustard, sweet and spicy house pickles, and American cheese, with smoked bacon, served on a seeded bun.

Pot of Gold Nachos — A dish you might want to keep to yourself, but there’s more than enough to share. We also offer a smaller version of this nacho, just not in the signature golden helmet. This signature item combines layers of house pub chips, white queso, smoked brisket, fire roasted corn, cotija cheese, fried jalapenos & topped off with a dash of Tajin.

**NEW** Notre Dame Bread Pudding — Signature New Orleans White Chocolate Bread Pudding Bites, Irish whiskey sauce

Notre Dame Dog or “Domer Dog” — Eisenberg hot dog, caramelized onions, crisp bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, brioche bun

**NEW** Rockne Brat — Grilled stadium brat, caramelized onions, jalapeno mustard, brioche bun. The Rockne Athletics Fund provides Notre Dame student-athletes the resources to become champions in the classroom, community, and competition.

Pot Roast Sandwich — Slow roasted beef, horseradish peppercorn sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese, crispy onions served on a beer cheese hoagie’

**NEW** Chicken Shawarma — Thinly sliced chicken, slowly roasted on a spit, shaved onto a pita, topped with onion tossed in feta dressing, tomato & served with tzatziki sauce

**NEW** Greek Gyro — Thinly sliced beef, slowly roasted on a spit, shaved onto a pita, topped with onion tossed in feta dressing, tomato & served with tzatziki sauce

**NEW** Mac & Cheese — Three cheese mac and cheese topped with seared pork belly tossed in gochujang BBQ sauce

Shamrock Pretzel — Signature Shamrock pretzel, the only place in the world to get these is at the Notre Dame Stadiums, jalapeno cheese sauce

**NEW** Organic Lemonade — Lemonade

**NEW** Yeti — Signature Yeti, only found in the Stadium

Fun facts about food at Notre Dame Stadium

  • 15 new concessions items this football season
  • 70,000 bottles of Water
  • 22,000 hot dogs
  • 500 pounds of chicken tenders
  • 8,000 brats
  • 800 working staff including volunteers
  • 30,000-40,000 steps taken by average food staff on game day

New and local partners

**NEW** Nelson’s BBQ

Ben’s Pretzel

**NEW** Connie’s Pizza

**NEW** Eisenberg Hot Dog

Savory Kernel

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

The Tennessee State marching band performs in the second half of an NCAA college football game...

Tennessee State University’s ‘Aristocrat of Bands’ to make history at Notre Dame

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Led by Dr. Reginald McDonald, AOB is looking forward to performing inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.

Countdown to Kickoff

Golden Mums: A decades-old tradition at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
600 golden yellow mums were delivered to Notre Dame Stadium and planted this week.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame locks in for home opener against Tennessee State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish are 1-0 for the first time in Marcus Freeman’s tenure as head coach, and they’re looking for win No. 2 this weekend.

News

Joshua Short talks one-on-one with TSU’s president ahead of historic game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
In a 16 News Now exclusive, Joshua Short chatted with Dr. Glenda Glover this week about her leadership, this historic game, and its impact.

Latest News

High School

Buchanan gets big win while paying tribute to Galien Gaels

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bucks rocked the classic Gael blue in their home opener against Coloma as a way of celebrating a merger 20 years ago.

High School

Thursday Night Football: Michigan teams take the field for Week 2 games

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Unlike last week, the weather didn’t stop our Michigan teams from taking the field for their week two games on this Thursday edition of Friday Night Football.

Notre Dame

Freeman talks significance of historic matchup against Tennessee State

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame has planned a litany of events in relation to TSU’s historic visit. There is also a first of its kind “HBCU Exchange” happening in South Bend.

Sports

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: How good is this Notre Dame football team? Best since 2012... really?

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We brush off the jet lag following Notre Dame Football’s season-opening 42-3 “Irish invasion” victory over Navy in Dublin, Ireland, with another edition of Pod of Gold.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws against Navy during an NCAA college football...

Hartman’s Notre Dame debut draws praise from his coaches

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
There were a lot of good things about Notre Dame’s big win over Navy last weekend. But the most apparent, and possibly most important positive to the team’s success, was the quarterback play.

High School

Buchanan football to pay tribute to Galien Gaels in home opener

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Buchanan High School football team will pay tribute to the former Galien High School football program during its game on Thursday night.