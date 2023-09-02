Community-wide pep rally to kick off historic home opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tennessee State University’s (TSU) marching band performed in front of the Jon Hunt Plaza Friday night, as part of a community-wide pep rally called Music in the Courtyard.

Hundreds of people attended the event.

“Every time we show up to events, we want to bring that energy and we want people to leave with that positive energy. Spreading love, being nice to one another and just having a really good time,” said Jerry Davis, who is the Announcer for The Aristocrat of Bands.

The event also featured routines from local dance and step teams.

The purpose is to help unify the community, and is part of the four-day Historically Black College and University (HBCU) exchange happening in South Bend.

“Is an exchange of ideas, an exchange of culture. You’re going to see all of that and it’s something that we should embrace because we have never seen anything like it and everybody who is coming from Tennessee and other HBCU’s, they are proud and glad to give it to us,” said WNDU Anchor Joshua Shorter.

“As a first African American to get a degree in music from Notre Dame, a master’s and a doctorate, one thing I prided myself on is ensuring that blackness was always in the center of it at all. A lot of times we don’t have a voice in the space that we were in. So, having something like this, where an institution like TSU comes out and brings their band, and their cheerleaders, it’s a different kind of vibe, it’s an energy,” said Emorja Roberson, who attended the event.

