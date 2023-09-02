Advertise With Us

Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Hospital temporarily placed under lockdown due to threat
A photo of the crash.
4 arrested after police chase results in 2-car crash
Quadir Quiroz
18-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in South Bend
Mikail Martinez
Mishawaka man found guilty of killing another man during dispute over wallet
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter

Latest News

Eatin’ Good: What to expect this year at Notre Dame Stadium’s concession stands
Tennessee State University’s ‘Aristocrat of Bands’ to make history at Notre Dame
Eatin' Good: What to expect this year at Notre Dame Stadium’s concession stands
Golden Mums: A decades-old tradition at Notre Dame Stadium