3-year-old drowns in Cass County lake

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 3-year-old boy from Illinois is dead after drowning in a lake in Cass County on Friday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 3:30 p.m. to Indian Lake in Silver Creek Township on reports of a drowning.

According to deputies, 3-year-old Elijah Rosegren of Hinsdale, Ill., drowned while staying at his family’s lake house. A relative had reportedly pulled him from the water and attempted CPR.

First responders attempted to revive the boy, but they were unsuccessful.

Deputies do not suspect there was any foul play in the drowning.

