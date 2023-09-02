3-year-old drowns in Cass County lake

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 3-year-old boy from Illinois is dead after drowning in a lake in Cass County on Friday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 3:30 p.m. to Indian Lake in Silver Creek Township on reports of a drowning.

According to deputies, 3-year-old Elijah Rosegren of Hinsdale, Ill., drowned while staying at his family’s lake house. A relative had reportedly pulled him from the water and attempted CPR.

First responders attempted to revive the boy, but they were unsuccessful.

Deputies do not suspect there was any foul play in the drowning.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We take a look back at some of the new technology at the 1996 Consumer and Electronic Show in...

WNDU Vault: Consumer and Electronic Show

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

As fans head out to the game today, staying safe is part of the process, because if not you...

WNDU Vault: Drunk Fan Lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago

Pets

Pet Vet: Pregnancy Facts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

News

Pet Vet: Pregnancy Facts

Pet Vet: Pregnancy Facts

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, September 2, 2023

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, September 2, 2023

Updated: 6 hours ago

High School

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 3 in Indiana, Week 2 in Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
While many of our local Michigan teams played Thursday night, there was still plenty of action in the Hoosier state.

News

Friday Night Football: Week 3 highlights and scores Pt. 2

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Friday Night Football: Week 3 highlights and scores

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Community-wide pep rally to kick off historic home opener

Community-wide pep rally to kick off historic home opener

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Tennessee State University’s (TSU) marching band performed in front of the Jon Hunt Plaza Friday night, as part of a community-wide pep rally called Music in the Courtyard.

News

First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Will be a Hot One; Labor Day Even Hotter

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gary Sieber
Next chance of rain will have to wait until the middle of next week as a cold front arrives.