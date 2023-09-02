2-year-old hit, killed by utility trailer in Cass County

(WAFF)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 2-year-old boy is dead after police say he was hit by a utility trailer on Friday afternoon in Cass County.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 13000 block of Carter Lake Road in Porter Township on reports of a small child being struck by a trailer. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy.

Police say lifesaving measures were attempted, but they were unsuccessful as the child was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police believe a 57-year-old family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with a pickup truck across the property when the boy wandered between the truck and trailer.

The incident remains under investigation.

