Thursday Night Football: Michigan teams take field for Week 2 games

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WNDU) - We got our fix of high school football early this week, thanks to our teams who play north of the state line!

Unlike last week, the weather didn’t stop our Michigan teams from taking the field for their week two games on this Thursday edition of Friday Night Football.

Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams:

Buchanan 35, Coloma 6

Brandywine 44, Cassopolis 0

Paw Paw 42, Berrien Springs 6

Benton Harbor 22, Constantine 16

Dowagiac 33, Watervliet 14

Lakeshore 15, Niles 14

St. Joseph 2, Detroit Henry Ford 0

Kalamazoo Central 47, Sturgis 34

Adrian 51, Three Rivers 30

Schoolcraft 33, Centreville 20

White Pigeon 40, Galesburg-Augusta 3

8-Player Games

Bridgman 62, Twin Cities Sharks 22

Red Arrow Raiders 64, Fennville 14

Vermontville Maple Valley 28, Marcellus 8

Mendon 58, Colon 30

Climax-Scotts 57, Burr Oak 6

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

