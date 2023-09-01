Tennessee State University’s ‘Aristocrat of Bands’ to make history at Notre Dame

The Tennessee State marching band performs in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
The Tennessee State marching band performs in the second half of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee State and Middle Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Middle Tennessee won 45-26. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Known as “The Aristocrat of Bands,” Tennessee State’s band is known on the national stage for its high-stepping, high energy, halftime shows.

Led by Dr. Reginald McDonald, AOB is looking forward to performing inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.

“We are very excited about this upcoming weekend,” McDonald said. “We are excited about the opportunity to perform at Notre Dame, but we’re also excited about the history that’s about to be made between our two universities.”

HBCU bands are known for their unique and powerful style. McDonald says it is a mix of influences from other bands from years ago.

“Our style is a little bit of a mix of actually a lot of the schools and the Big Ten,” McDonald said. “If anybody is aware of how history of the HBCU bands involved a lot of the early band directors during the early 50s and 60s when they finished their undergraduate studies, attended schools in the Midwest, mainly because those were the only schools available for them to attend.

“During that time, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame… a lot of these schools actually used a different marching style than they employ now, where they pick the feet up off the ground and the high leg lift and all of that,” he continued. “And so, a lot of these guys learned that style and brought it back to HBCUs and use that as the template of what you see and a lot of HBCU band programs.”

Something very special is happening this Saturday. Notre Dame’s band director, Dr. Ken Dye, asked TSU to perform second during halftime.

Usually, the home team band performs last during halftime, so TSU is being honored with this spotlight. Dr. McDonald is grateful for the opportunity and says everyone will be entertained.

