St. Joseph County hosts first Health First Indiana funding meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The state of Indiana is making a huge investment in public health, and the St. Joseph County Department of Health is seeking some feedback on how the state money should be divided up on core health services.

The Health Department held the first of three community sessions on Thursday evening. The department says the money comes from Health First Indiana, which is a state-wide investment in local health departments.

Those core services include:

A list of the core services listed in Health First Indiana. (St. Joseph County Health Department)

“I think it would have a very positive impact,” said Dr. Diana Purushotham, St. Joseph County’s new health officer. “We are doing a lot of great things, but there is so much more that we can do. And this new funding allows us to think about our health care system in a different light. And try new programs that may have a bigger impact and also reach areas that we currently aren’t able to reach.”

The Health Department will find out in January how much it was awarded for service allocation.

There are still two more meetings to attend, the times of which have been enclosed below:

Thursday, Sept. 14 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the New Carlisle Library, which is located at 408 Bray St. in New Carlisle.

Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holiday Inn-Mishawaka, which is located at 1208 E. Douglas Rd. in Mishawaka.

For more information on Health First Indiana, click here.

To leave an online input on the allocation of funding, click here.

