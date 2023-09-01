South Bend welcomes new ‘Kitty Citty’ boutique

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From kids in business to a business for kitties, the new Kitty Citty shop opened its doors in South Bend on Friday.

However, it is not a pet store! They don’t sell cats, they don’t have aisles stacked with cat food, and they don’t want you to bring in the random stray cat you found on the LaSalle Trail.

Kitty Citty is more of a cat boutique, not only featuring items for your favorite feline, but apparel for any cat-obsessed people in your life.

The store is the brainchild of David Mitchell’s cat-loving daughter. They count on their dad for business guidance, manual labor, and more!

He may be the CEO but he’s taken to calling himself the “Catfather.”

“The girls put together ideas and the ordering and everything else,” Mitchell told 16 News Now. “We just kept on searcing and searching and found there’s a lot of animal stuff out there, And the prices are good too cause we don’t have the higher-end retail prices of rent and buildings.”

Kitty Citty is located in the 200 block of N. Dixie Way in South Bend.

