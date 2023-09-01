Advertise With Us

Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport said it was under lockdown Friday as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat.

“Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at this time, " the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online shortly before noon. “More information will be provided when available.”

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Gov. Dan McKee released a statement that he was briefed on the potential security threat and confirmed that the airport was “temporarily on lockdown.” He said state and Warwick police were managing the scene.

