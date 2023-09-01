Advertise With Us

Portion of W. First Street to be closed in Mishawaka

A map of the road closures.
A map of the road closures.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The city of Mishawaka will be closing W. First Street to all traffic from West Street to Hill Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The closure will also include the entire intersection of First Street and Hill Street. North and southbound traffic will still be allowed on West Street.

The closure will allow road crews to perform street improvements. Motorists are asked to use caution to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

The closure is expected to end by Monday, Sept. 25, weather permitting.

