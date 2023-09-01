Portion of Rockne Drive in South Bend to close Tuesday

(City of South Bend)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Rockne Drive in South Bend will close this upcoming Tuesday so crews can install speed bumps.

Beginning Sept. 5, the street will close from Twyckenham Drive to Ironwood Drive for the installation of three speed humps.

The suggested detour routes will be Twyckenham Drive and Corby Boulevard.

Weather permitting, the street is expected to reopen Saturday, Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

A map of the road closures.

Portion of W. First Street to be closed in Mishawaka

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city of Mishawaka will be closing W. First Street to all traffic from West Street to Hill Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Traffic

‘I can’t get there because of construction’: When work on Douglas, LaSalle & Main will be done

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Carli Luca
None of the three projects are expected to be completed in time for Notre Dame football’s home opener, which is causing concern for those who rely on the influx of Golden Dome fans to make ends meet.

Traffic

Sidewalk project at Lincoln Way East, Capital Ave. expected to cause traffic delays

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Traffic patterns will be shifting on Lincoln Way East as workers build a sidewalk between Riviera Drive and Capital Avenue.

Traffic

Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Both northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction between McKinley Avenue and Ardennes Avenue .

Latest News

Traffic

S. West St., W. 8th St. intersection in Mishawaka closed for improvements

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The intersection will be closed for utility and right-of-way improvements through at least Aug. 18.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

Traffic

Locust Road repaving, reconstruction project underway

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The city of South Bend has begun a construction project on Locust Road from Prairie Avenue south to the U.S. 20 Bypass bridge.

Traffic

South Bend installing nearly 100 speed humps in 24 neighborhoods

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The installation of these speed humps began in May and is expected to be completed by November.

Traffic

Improvement project set to begin at intersection of Ford, Walnut streets.

Improvement project set to begin at intersection of Ford, Walnut streets

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The improvement project for the intersection at Ford and Walnut in South Bend begins on Thursday.

Traffic

Jackson Road reconstruction project to begin on Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Work will be split into three phases and is expected to be finished by the end of August.