Portion of Rockne Drive in South Bend to close Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Rockne Drive in South Bend will close this upcoming Tuesday so crews can install speed bumps.

Beginning Sept. 5, the street will close from Twyckenham Drive to Ironwood Drive for the installation of three speed humps.

The suggested detour routes will be Twyckenham Drive and Corby Boulevard.

Weather permitting, the street is expected to reopen Saturday, Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.