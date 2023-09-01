People gather outside courthouse for International Overdose Awareness Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered outside the St. Joseph County Courthouse Thursday night to remember those who have lost their lives to drug addiction.

This event was part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

This year’s theme was “We see you.”

Recover Michiana said so far this year, there have been 56 overdoses in St. Joseph County.

“It’s a time to remember, but then also a call to action to continue education awareness, Narcan training, specifically around ways we can continue to fight against that epidemic...We know that our crowds tend to be made up of those who have lost a loved one to overdose or know somebody who has lost someone to overdose. Some of them are our folks that are living in recovery,” said Robin Vida, who is the Director of Health Outreach, Promotion, and Education at the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

The health department, Recover Michiana, Drug Free St. Joseph County and other agencies hosted the event.

“We need everyone working together to address the issue. Substance use disorder is a multi-layer, multi-sectorial type condition and we really do need every hand on deck, in every different sector, if we are going to be successful,” said Vida.

Health officials and advocates encourage those who are struggling to ask for help and to keep going.

“And I think that’s really, really critical for some of our most vulnerable people living in our community,” said Vida.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.