Notre Dame locks in for home opener against Tennessee State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are 1-0 for the first time in Marcus Freeman’s tenure as head coach, and they’re looking for win No. 2 this weekend.

Notre Dame is coming off a huge win last weekend over Navy, and the Irish find themselves heavily favored again this week as they host Tennessee State. The Tigers are the first-ever FCS and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) team to play the Fighting Irish on the football field.

However, Notre Dame is not taking this game lightly. After a few surprise losses in his first head coaching season, Freeman knows his squad can’t afford to look past any opponents.

“Don’t start looking ahead. It’s me too, right?” Freeman said. “Don’t start looking, like, ‘Okay, Tennessee State, NC State, Ohio... Oh man, here we go.’ No. It doesn’t matter. That stuff doesn’t matter because if you lose the day, guess what? The result of what you want on Saturday isn’t going to be what you really, really want.”

Meanwhile, TSU head coach Eddie George says the Tigers know they’ve got their work cut out for them.

“We’re not just trying to take the check and come up there, hat in hand. We’re coming up there to play football, we want to go out there and compete,” George said. “Any given Saturday anything can happen, so that’s how I look at it.”

The home opener for Notre Dame will also serve as the season opener for Tennessee State, as the Tigers look to set the tone for a successful season. TSU was a 4-7 football team last year, and their wins came over the likes of Tennessee Tech and Eastern Illinois.

Make no mistake, they’re over-matched in this one, but upsets do happen. Look no further than Notre Dame’s home opener loss to Marshall last season for proof of that.

This year, Tennessee State will look to play spoiler in a similar capacity.

“I think that this is an opportunity for our kids to play in a historic venue,” George said. “I would never say our players are less than anybody else. We coach them just as hard as if they were a Power Five school. It does not matter. The only difference is that they have on a gold helmet, we have on a TSU one.”

Freeman referred to last week’s contest in Dublin as a home game environment, so a packed house of supportive fans shouldn’t be too new of a feeling for the Fighting Irish. But it can be easy to get swept in all the festivities, especially when they’re happening right in your backyard.

Make no mistake, Freeman wants his guys, especially the freshmen, to enjoy the first home game. But come Saturday, the focus needs to be on football.

“Now we get the opportunity to come back home and play obviously in our stadium,” Freeman said “I know for a lot of the new guys, it’ll be a chance on Friday to participate in the Rockne Rally. We’re excited to do that, and then Saturday to play our first game at Notre Dame Stadium. And we don’t take that opportunity for granted. But with all that being said, embrace it, enjoy it pregame. But once the foot hits the ball, you’re focused on one thing — that’s win the interval. You’re focused on just doing your job on that play, and nothing else matters.”

Kickoff on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

