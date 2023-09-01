Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus on the rise in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The St. Joseph County Department of Health is urging residents to be aware of mosquitoes with West Nile Virus still in the area.

Officials with the department have been trapping and testing mosquitoes throughout the county and have noticed an increase in positive tests.

“So, we’ve had increasing numbers of West Nile throughout the summer,” said Brett Davis, assistant director of environmental health for SJCHD.

“We’ve had routine surveillance where we go out and trap in different areas of the county weekly. And as we collect those mosquitoes, we test them for West Nile and a couple of other mosquito-borne diseases.”

Back in July, there were only 2 pools of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile. As of yesterday, there were 56 detected throughout the county, enough to send an advisory out.

“Those tests are coming back increasingly more positive,” Davis explained. “And we reached a certain threshold where our minimum infection rate reached a number in which it’s reasonable to expect human cases going forward.”

The advisory will be in place until we get cooler temperatures in the lower 50s to decrease mosquito activity. But there are some things you can do to protect yourself from mosquitoes, according to the SJCHD.

Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito times, apply a CDC or EPA-recommended insect repellent, wear clothing that can cover exposed skin and make sure all your windows and doors have screens.

The county will continue testing and will spray whenever necessary.

“We’re doing that routinely; we’re getting multiple positive tests a week, and we’re hitting them the best we can,” Davis said.

“A lot of these positive tests are coming from multiple tests from one night’s worth of collection. Just because we’ve had 56 positives doesn’t mean we’ve sprayed 56 times. We’re just spraying per trap location”.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus usually appear within two to 14 days of a bite from an infected mosquito.

Most people with West Nile Virus recover completely, but some instances can be severe. If you think you have West Nile, the county health department recommends contacting a healthcare provider.

