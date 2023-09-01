Man sentenced to 20 years in Indiana Toll Road crash that killed 2, injured 5

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A New York man has been sentenced after a deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road last summer.

Chasen Thompson, 27, was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years being served in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Thompson was convicted of two counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance and four counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance.

After 10 years served in IDOC, he will serve the remaining 10 between home detention and probation. He will also have his license suspended for 10 years and has been ordered to perform 250 hours of community service once released.

The crash happened around mile marker 71, which is just west of the South Bend exit. Indiana State Police say there was slowed traffic due to a work site, but Thompson failed to slow down and ended up crashing the semi he was driving into several vehicles.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Thompson told officers he was reaching down to adjust the radio when he hit the other cars. He agreed to a blood draw, which found he was positive for THC at the time of the crash.

Thompson reached a plea agreement back in June. He has also been ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution.

