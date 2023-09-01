Labor Day holiday travel expected to break summer records

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Labor Day weekend, and millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the skies over the long weekend. We might even see some records broken this weekend for the number of travelers.

With Notre Dame football kicking off at home for the first time this season and Labor Day weekend putting more drivers on the road and passengers in the skies, officials want to remind travelers that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“And we’re celebrating the unofficial end of summer,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner. “We’re expecting some hot temperatures, and what we’re asking for is to not have hot tempers on the roads. With all those people, it creates that perfect storm where some bad things can happen, and we hear stories across the state of road rage, and there’s no room for it on the road.”

With the Fighting Irish taking the field Saturday, Indiana State Police will have more troopers on patrol to handle the extra traffic in Michiana.

“Notre Dame is going to be home this Saturday, and that’s going to bring even more people into our area than just the typical holiday weekend, and we just want to show that ‘Hoosier Hospitality’ that we have by being courteous drivers,” Bohner said.

Sgt. Bohner adds that while he wants to see the Irish win this season, he also wants drivers to win, which means wearing a seatbelt and getting to and from their destinations safely and sober.

“Drive sober, have a sober driver to get you home, be a courteous driver, follow the rules of the road, don’t be a distracted driver, and just look out for those that may not be driving well or could be under the influence. We’re going to have extra officers and troopers, and police departments across the country will have extra patrols out looking for those who are driving aggressively or under the influence.”

And the roads aren’t the only busy place this weekend, as efforts continue to keep the friendly skies friendly.

“Our trends are following those national trends,” said Julie Curtis, VP of Marketing for South Bend International Airport. “We’re not quite back up to those 2019 numbers yet, but we are very close. So, we’re almost 13% above where we were last year at this time, so yes, planes are flying full. There are many people traveling; we ask that passengers pack their patience when they’re traveling this holiday season.”

TSA expects to screen more than 14 million people over the weekend starting today through Wednesday the 6th.

Friday is projected to be the busiest day, with 2.7 million travelers expecting to pass through security checkpoints.

TSA has screened nearly 230 million passengers since Memorial Day, or an average of 2.5 million per day, making this the busiest travel summer on record.

If you’ve flown before, you know the rules: arrive early, limit liquids to 3 ounces, and have your ID and/or passport out and ready to be checked.

“One thing to remember when traveling this holiday season is to start with an empty bag,” Curtis said. “That way, you know what you’re putting in that bag. TSA.gov has many great resources on their website, which include information about what you can bring if you are unsure if it should go in your carry-on bag or a checked bag.”

And if you are one of the 2.7 million airline travelers this weekend, expect lines to be longer than usual.

“We encourage travelers that are departing to arrive two hours prior to their flight departure, and then also, they are going to want to check their flight status directly with the airline they are traveling on,” Curtis said.

