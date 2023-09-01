Joshua Short talks one-on-one with TSU’s president ahead of historic game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kickoff is now less than 24 hours away, but we’ve already kicked off a historic week around South Bend.

Notre Dame’s home opener on Saturday against Tennessee State will mark the first time an HBCU has battled the Irish on the gridiron. That’s why our own Joshua Short wanted to hear from someone who has made history herself as the first female president of TSU.

In a 16 News Now exclusive, Joshua Short chatted with Dr. Glenda Glover this week about her leadership, this historic game, and its impact.

“This is a moment in history. This is a moment that elevates our brand even more,” Dr. Glover said. “To come here to Notre Dame and to actually play the football game, the first HBCU in their stadium, this is just absolutely fantastic.”

It’s the first time this city has ever seen anything like this — an HBCU, its fans, its alumni, and Divine Nine members all assembling in our city.

“It is a feeling that we’re sharing with others,” Dr. Glover said. “It’s an HBCU feeling. It’s not just a TSU feeling because it’s HBCU history to come here to the Fighting Irish.”

It’s an exchange unlike something we’ve ever seen — something we talked about with TSU alum and Michiana native Brian Frazier.

“The game will be great, but to me it’s more about (how) this can be an opportunity to create conversation, dialogue, the significance to bring all that to the forefront about HBCUs,” Frazier said.

Frazier is spearheading the “HBCU Exchange,” a four-day homecoming filled with events for students and the community. It’s a vision that began over a year ago.

“To play a school like Notre Dame, the first time in history — the moment I got the notification, my brain just went crazy,” Frazier said.

Late last month, Dr. Glover announced her retirement coming at the end of the spring semester. As the daughter of a civil rights activist, she says she’s ready to embark on something bigger.

“I think my voice is needed now on a much larger platform,” Dr. Glover said. “A much more unrestricted platform, different space, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Dr. Glover says this weekend is about an exchange in cultures and the rebirthing of a renowned establishment.

“We’re in the middle of an HBCU renaissance, and there’s so much going on now with HBCUs,” she said. “Just the growth and development of HBCUs, and then we’re branding TSU. We’ve enhanced their brand to a national level, and this is part of that, and it’s such a special moment for us.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s historic matchup at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

