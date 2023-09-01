Golden Mums: A decades-old tradition at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The field at Notre Dame Stadium is ready for the 2023 season… and so are the flowers!

Tricia Sloma was there as 600 golden yellow mums were delivered to Notre Dame Stadium. They were planted this week in sections separated by planters of liriope — a perennial that also adds to the beauty inside the stadium.

“A lot of us in landscape services may be a little jaded to the fact that we see it every day,” said Tim Dyczko, superintendent of landscape services. “Maybe we don’t always realize the impact we have on everyone that comes on campus.”

It’s a tradition that’s been around at the university for decades.

“It adds that gold that everyone expects to see on game day,” Dyczko said. “It’s just one of those special things that we do here at Notre Dame.”

Another 600 mums were ordered for the rest of campus, including the famous walkway to the Grotto.

A crew of 10 managed to get the mums planted in one day. And here’s a fun fact — they’ll replace them midseason if they start looking a little spent!

