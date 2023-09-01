Fugitive Friday: September 1, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Michelle Grove is wanted for failure to appear for the original convictions of theft and auto theft.
  • Martin Ruiz-Vazquez is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction of the same.
  • Ge’Maury Kelly is wanted for probation violation with the original conviction of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
  • Randall Madison is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery. He is a Fast Five Feature, which means you could receive a $500 award if your tip meaning if your tip leads to his arrest!

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

