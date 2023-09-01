Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter

Next chance of rain will have to wait until the middle of next week as a cold front arrives.
First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Sunny, but still not humid. High 82F.Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 58F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NOTRE DAME HOME FOOTBALL GAME: Mostly sunny skies with high nearing the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels are expected to stay on the lower side and will lead to NO high heat index values, but still warm. Make sure to wear that sunscreen if you’re going to the game! High 87F. Low 64F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 91F. Low 68F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will begin to creep back into the 90s as high pressure takes over most of the U.S. mainland again, Labor Day Weekend will have temperatures climbing into the 90s with heat indexes reaching for triple digits from Labor Day until the midweek of next week. Temps will begin to fall over the late week into the 80s.

