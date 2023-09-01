FACT investigating after bicyclist hit by vehicle in South Bend

The man riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The man riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says it happened around 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Street and Calvert Street near Lincoln Elementary School.

The man riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

