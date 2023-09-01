FACT investigating after bicyclist hit by vehicle in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says it happened around 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Street and Calvert Street near Lincoln Elementary School.

The man riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

