Advertise With Us

‘Dangerous’ escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours

One manhunt has ended for an "extremely dangerous" escapee. Another remains on the run. CNN, KYW, KPTV, CHESTER CO. DA'S OFFICE, OREGON POLICE, FLASHALERT.NET
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An escaped inmate described as “extremely dangerous” has been captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours on Friday.

Christopher Lee Pray, 39, escaped custody from the Oregon State Hospital at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, Pray was admitted Wednesday. That evening, he was in an “altercation” with another patient and needed to be taken to a local emergency department for medical care.

When he was brought back to OSH after the ER visit, the spokesperson said he “was able to gain control of the van and drive away.” At the time of his escape, Pray was in full restraints, including leg shackles, belly chain and handcuffs.

At 8:17 a.m. Friday, the Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a possible body in a pond, at North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard, in Portland.

Crews arrived and learned the person was still alive but was stuck in the mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to their armpits.

After an hour-long rescue, Pray was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for evaluation where he gave a fake name, however, an employee of the hospital realized it was Pray.

After contacting Portland police, the escapee was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Hospital temporarily placed under lockdown due to threat
A photo of the crash.
4 arrested after police chase results in 2-car crash
Quadir Quiroz
18-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in South Bend
Mikail Martinez
Mishawaka man found guilty of killing another man during dispute over wallet
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter

Latest News

Joshua Short talks one-on-one with TSU’s president ahead of historic game
A high school student was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his dying father could...
Father gets dying wish granted by watching youngest son graduate high school
A look at the Notre Dame experience
Joshua Short talks one-on-one with TSU’s president ahead of historic game
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack