Community cleanup event held for Portage Manor woods

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, volunteers came together to help restore the natural beauty of the Portage Manor woods.

A community cleanup event was held to fight the ongoing issue of “illegal trespassing and dumping.” The woods have been marred by the unauthorized disposal of trash and debris, which is what prompted people to take action.

This marks the fourth cleanup initiative organized by St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

He says anyone found trespassing in the woods will be in big trouble.

“We’ve got new signs up, so if you’re in the woods, St. Joe prosecutors will charge you,” said Derek Dieter, St. Joseph Co. Commissioner, District 2. “If the South Bend police, who we have working security, ever find you in the woods, you will go to jail. And you will be prosecuted for trespassing.”

County Commissioner Dieter told 16 News Now that down the road, they’re hoping to put both walking and bike trails in the woods.

The county has made a point of cleaning up the woods of Portage Manor, as the commissioners spent three weeks in 2022 cleaning up encampments in the woods, packing and removing over 700 bags of trash.

In March of this year, cleanup once again occurred after finding another encampment in the woods just off Boland Road.

