Campus abuzz with excitement ahead of Notre Dame home opener

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There may be some of you out there who’ve never experienced a game in person, or the atmosphere that comes with it.

The energy is contagious; it feels like a big family reunion. The day was a family affair with every generation present, continuing the tradition of Notre Dame football.

The vibes definitely passed the test, and families of fans for both Notre Dame and TSU were out celebrating what is expected to be a historical home season opener.

There were many activities for both sets of fans to join in on, from the tunnel experience, getting to feel what it’s like to take the players walk into the stadium, and plenty of photo ops all around campus. The POMS squad was even giving a few lessons to little fans!

Football Fridays have live music, and plenty of food, plus what is college football without some games of cornhole?

Twin sisters and Notre Dame alumni Sarah Mercer and Amanda Gomez were out with their small children.

“I might cry at some point, but it’s a special place. God made this a really special place there’s just no words for it until you’re here and experience it,” says Mercer, when asked what coming back with her family means to her.

The added component of facing a first-time opponent and the mash-up of Fighting Irish football along with the HBCU experience is something many are looking forward to.

Yolanda Sims brought her whole family down to this match-up. This season opener holds a special place in Sims’ heart.

“My mother and father are HBCU grads. My mother attended Jackson State, and my father went to Alcorn State University. By me being a Notre Dame alum to have that HBCU experience along with that Notre Dame tradition, it means a lot to me, it does, it means a lot,” says the Notre Dame alum.

