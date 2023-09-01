Buchanan gets big win while paying tribute to Galien Gaels

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - It was “Throwback Thursday” in Buchanan, as the Bucks paid tribute to the former Galien Gaels football program.

After Galien High School closed in 2004, many former Gaels ended up at Buchanan. That’s why the Bucks rocked the classic Gael blue in their home opener against Coloma as a way of celebrating that merger.

And what better way to celebrate than a big win! The Bucks picked up a 35-6 victory over the Comets.

16 Sports caught up with a couple of former Galien coaches who were honored Thursday night and asked them about the emotional reunion.

“I came over here hoping to see some former players I knew,” said Dick Bartz. “I mean, this was like 50 years ago, and it’s been great.”

“Galien was a small school, but we had a lot of spirit,” said Chris Schau. “And it’s been wonderful, but it’s really nice to see the kids that we worked with that are family men now. Great individuals.”

The Bucks will face Kent City next Friday at Hope College in Holland.

