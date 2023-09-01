Advertise With Us

Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion

Florida residents living along Idalia’s path picked through piles of rubble where homes once stood. (CNN, WTOC, WCTV, WESH, WJXT, MICHAEL BOBBITT, SCV, DAVID BA
By The Associated Press and JOSH BOAK
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will seek an additional $4 billion to address natural disasters as part of its supplemental funding request — a sign that wildfires, flooding and hurricanes that have intensified during a period of climate change are imposing ever higher costs on U.S. taxpayers.

The Biden administration had initially requested $12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, which helps with rescue and relief efforts. But a policy analyst in the Office of Management and Budget, Shelby Wagenseller, said that the fires in Hawaii and Louisiana as well as flooding in Vermont and Hurricane Idalia striking Florida and other Southeastern states mean that a total of $16 billion is needed.

As recently as Tuesday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had stressed that $12 billion would be enough to meet the agency’s needs through the end of the fiscal year this month.

Criswell told reporters at a White House briefing that the lower sum “will be a bridge to get us through the end of the fiscal year.”

Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start cleaning up at the storm-damaged business The Marina, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

“If we continue to see more storms, we’re going to continuously monitor very closely the health of the disaster relief fund to determine what more may be needed,” Criswell said. “But right now, as the situation stands, the supplemental request will get us through the end of this fiscal year.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden went to FEMA’s offices in Washington and pushed for more money, saying, “We need this disaster relief request met, and we need it in September.” He said he could not understand why some lawmakers believe the money is unnecessary.

“I’m not even sure what their thinking is,” the president said.

Within hours of Biden speaking, the Office of Management and Budget concluded that another $4 billion needed to be tacked on to the supplemental funding measure, which also includes money to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia and efforts to address fentanyl addiction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Hospital temporarily placed under lockdown due to threat
A photo of the crash.
4 arrested after police chase results in 2-car crash
Quadir Quiroz
18-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in South Bend
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Mikail Martinez
Mishawaka man found guilty of killing another man during dispute over wallet

Latest News

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US jobs report for August could point to a moderating pace of hiring as economy gradually slows
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Video of police fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman set to be released, Ohio department says
First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter
First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter
First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter
First Alert Weather: Notre Dame Game Looking Warm, Labor Day Even Hotter