What to know as student loan interest, payments resume

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After nearly three years, the pause on student loan interest and repayments is ending.

Starting Sept. 1, interest rates are back, followed by student loan payments on Oct. 1.

16 News Now sat down with financial experts to explain how Indiana residents can take advantage of free services, and potentially help borrowers save thousands of dollars.

For tens of millions of Americans already facing a struggling economy and inflated cost of living, the thought of another monthly expense can be extremely overwhelming.

The nonprofit INvestEd is offering free personalized help for Indiana borrowers to help relieve some of the squeeze.

INvestEd Vice President of Communications and Student Services Bill Wozniak says the landscape of student loans has changed drastically over the last few years, and more relief may be available than before. Plus, he shares what information you’ll need to assess your individual situation.

“With all the rules and all the changes - the servicers have changed, the rules have changed, the repayment plans have changed, the fact that repayment is now required again is a change,” Wozniak explained. “All of these things are changes, but there’s answers to each one of these items. The answers are out there. Is your information up to date with the Department of Ed? Okay, do you know who your servicer is? What type of repayment or payment plans are you in? Do you know about federal student loan consolidation? On the private side, do you know? Then, on the private side, do you know what your interest rate is? Do you know what you’re paying? Do you know what your monthly payments are? Then, we look at all these things to determine the best path forward.”

These resources are free, so take advantage and take control of your student loans.

You can reach INvestEd at 317-715-9007 or check the company’s website by clicking here.

