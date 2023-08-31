South Bend man sentenced to 6 years for shooting at state Rep. Teshka’s vehicle

Edmande Hill
Edmande Hill(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was found guilty of firing shots at the vehicle of a local state representative during an apparent road rage incident.

Edmande Hill, 52, was found guilty earlier this month of one count of attempted battery and three counts of criminal recklessness for the Dec. 8, 2021, incident in which he fired a gun into a passenger vehicle on the US-20 Bypass.

According to charging documents, that vehicle belonged to state Rep. Jake Teshka, a Republican from South Bend. Teshka’s two children, aged 3 and 6, were reportedly riding with him at the time of the incident.

Teshka suffered cuts to his head as a result of flying glass. His children were not hurt.

Using traffic camera video, investigators were able to trace the license plate to an Enterprise van that Hill had rented. He was arrested in Porter County in April 2022.

