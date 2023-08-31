South Bend grant offering up to $5K for small business security upgrades

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend officials are working to make the city a bit safer by launching a unique new grant program.

The city’s Business Security Grant Program allows all small businesses to apply for up to $5,000 for eligible expenses, including cameras, cloud storage, and lighting. A launch party was held at Franky’s Tacos on Mishawaka Avenue on Thursday, with Mayor James Mueller and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski in attendance.

The officials told 16 News Now that preventing crime is the main part of the program.

“There’s crime itself that can be measured, correct? After it happens,” Ruszkowski spoke. “But there’s fear of crime that can’t be measured. So if people, to Franky’s point, don’t feel safe going somewhere, I’m not talking about here, I’m talking in general, they’re probably not to go.”

In a press release sent to 16 News Now, the city also says that businesses that opt-in to have their security camera tied to the Real Time Crime Center will be given priority to those that don’t.

If you want to invest in security upgrades, you can contact the city for a free assessment by clicking here. The grant deadline is Sept. 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.