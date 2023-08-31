Advertise With Us

South Bend grant offering up to $5K for small business security upgrades

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend officials are working to make the city a bit safer by launching a unique new grant program.

The city’s Business Security Grant Program allows all small businesses to apply for up to $5,000 for eligible expenses, including cameras, cloud storage, and lighting. A launch party was held at Franky’s Tacos on Mishawaka Avenue on Thursday, with Mayor James Mueller and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski in attendance.

The officials told 16 News Now that preventing crime is the main part of the program.

“There’s crime itself that can be measured, correct? After it happens,” Ruszkowski spoke. “But there’s fear of crime that can’t be measured. So if people, to Franky’s point, don’t feel safe going somewhere, I’m not talking about here, I’m talking in general, they’re probably not to go.”

In a press release sent to 16 News Now, the city also says that businesses that opt-in to have their security camera tied to the Real Time Crime Center will be given priority to those that don’t.

If you want to invest in security upgrades, you can contact the city for a free assessment by clicking here. The grant deadline is Sept. 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crash.
4 arrested after police chase results in 2-car crash
Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn...
3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland
Quadir Quiroz
18-year-old charged in 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in South Bend
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student

Latest News

The economic impact of the ND home opener
Public meetings to be held on health funding in St. Joseph County
Pod of Gold: How good is this Notre Dame football team? Best since 2012... really?
The mural was first commissioned in 1977 at the same location, but this it’s time focused on...
Dedication ceremony held for updated mural honoring Pokagon Band
Dedication ceremony held for mural honoring Pokagon Band