Pod of Gold: How good is this Notre Dame football team? Best since 2012... really?

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We brush off the jet lag following Notre Dame Football’s season-opening 42-3 “Irish invasion” victory over Navy in Dublin, Ireland, with another edition of Pod of Gold.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie break down how good this Notre Dame team is, discuss Irish quarterback Sam Hartman’s ceiling after tossing four touchdown passes, and look ahead to Tennessee State in Saturday’s home opener.

Kickoff for the first-ever Notre Dame matchup with a historically Black college or university is 3:30 p.m.

This week’s Pod of Gold was recorded at the WNDU-TV studios in South Bend, home of the “Countdown to Kickoff” Notre Dame football pregame show on NBC.

