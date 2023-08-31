Notre Dame football’s economic impact on Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football’s home opener is drawing closer, and that’s good news for many people.

It’s not just football fans who are excited, as Saturday’s game against Tennessee State is set to be a boon for local businesses.

Before 80,000 fans cheer on the Fighting Irish on Saturday, tens of thousands have to get to South Bend, find a place to stay and eat at local restaurants, which significantly boosts the local economy.

Retailers, restaurants, and hotels are gearing up for a big weekend, and this game is just one of six home games the Irish will play at Notre Dame Stadium this year.

“Retailers, restaurants, and hotels have circled this and all the other dates of this fall on their calendars and have been anxiously anticipating this because, in their world, it’s a little like Black Friday,” said Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber. “Black Friday is the time that retailers finally get into the black because everybody is out shopping. Notre Dame football is that way because those six weekends in particular really help sustain them throughout the rest of the year when there’s really not that much traffic.”

Regardless of whether you’re using planes, trains, or automobiles, all roads lead to South Bend on gameday weekend.

“Whether it’s people driving in, people coming across on the South Shore, it’s the airplanes we see parked out at the airport where folks are flying in to watch the game, so the Notre Dame football ‘tentacles’ are far-reaching and really impact all people in the region.”

An owner of a local restaurant says other than Notre Dame graduation, home football weekends are the busiest days of the year.

“For us, it’s sort of a no-brainer; I mean, you increase the population of South Bend by tens of thousands of people for a weekend, and you’re going to see an uptick in business,” said Eamonn McParland, head chef and owner of roselily. “We normally have full weekends as it is, but what Notre Dame brings is we get a lot more bigger tables, so we’re sort of maximizing our seating.”

And no matter if the Irish win or lose, locals hope fans of all teams feel welcome when they visit Michiana.

“We want them to have a hotel room, we want them to eat at our restaurants, we would like them to shop while they’re here, but more importantly, we want them to enjoy the experience because when they enjoy the experience, they come back.”

Notre Dame has just begun collecting data for their next economic impact report, but according to a press release in 2018, Notre Dame football brings in approximately 650,000 visitors during football weekends who spend upwards of $130 million per season on local amenities.

“It’s also good to have a home opener with a team that is not local, so it draws more people in, more apt to stay for the whole weekend or at least stay for a little bit longer, so we’re excited about that,” said Bill Schalliol, the executive director of the Division of Economic Development for St. Joseph County. “What’s really great is when they have these big-name opponents that come to the area, but even the smaller opponents like this weekend will draw a very big crowd to the area, and there’s a lot of people who come just to be in the environment and don’t actually go to the game; so they’re eating at the restaurants, buying food at the stores, so it’s always a good time, and great weather will certainly make that better.”

Other events like weddings, conferences, and fundraisers are planned around Notre Dame football because local businesses know they won’t win a scheduling conflict with Fighting Irish football.

“The people who come here who have never been here really tout the experience that they had, so Notre Dame fans are very kind and very welcoming and warm and friendly; the thing that you would expect from Indiana. It’s the Hoosier hospitality; even though we want to beat you on the field, we very much want you to enjoy your experience while you’re here. The visiting team circles this date, too. If I’m going to go to one game this year to watch my team play on the road, Notre Dame is where I’m going to want to go.”

South Bend Transpo will alter their bus routes and schedule on home game Saturdays. Before the games, they will also provide a bus from downtown to Notre Dame’s campus.

Construction on Douglas Road and downtown on Lasalle Ave. will make getting around town a little more challenging, so officials ask residents and visitors to leave early and be patient with other motorists.

