New mural brought to life in Marcellus to honor Pokagon Band

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has an extremely rich history here in Michiana.

An updated mural dedication is set to honor that history on Thursday. The mural was first commissioned in 1977 at the same location, but this time focused on properly reflecting the tribe’s culture.

The mural sits near the post office on the east side of Center Street. The new design features the five clan signs: the bear, eagle, turtle, sturgeon, and thunder. While the top has black, yellow, and white representing the tribe’s colors.

Reflecting the history and representation of Pokagon culture accurately was a top priority, and tribe members gave their input during the design process. The work was completed by artist Ruth Andrews. Andrews says that input was invaluable, and this represents not only the past but the future as well.

“I just saw it was nothing I would have never done. It was quiet and powerful and strong and really in harmony and really captured a balance. That is so different from the original mural. You know, I was really careful to keep the details faithful to the past, but I think it’s also a vision for the future,” Andrews told 16 News Now.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. with speakers representing the Jones family and the Pokagon Band Tribal Council.

