Advertise With Us

New mural brought to life in Marcellus to honor Pokagon Band

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has an extremely rich history here in Michiana.

An updated mural dedication is set to honor that history on Thursday. The mural was first commissioned in 1977 at the same location, but this time focused on properly reflecting the tribe’s culture.

The mural sits near the post office on the east side of Center Street. The new design features the five clan signs: the bear, eagle, turtle, sturgeon, and thunder. While the top has black, yellow, and white representing the tribe’s colors.

Reflecting the history and representation of Pokagon culture accurately was a top priority, and tribe members gave their input during the design process. The work was completed by artist Ruth Andrews. Andrews says that input was invaluable, and this represents not only the past but the future as well.

“I just saw it was nothing I would have never done. It was quiet and powerful and strong and really in harmony and really captured a balance. That is so different from the original mural. You know, I was really careful to keep the details faithful to the past, but I think it’s also a vision for the future,” Andrews told 16 News Now.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. with speakers representing the Jones family and the Pokagon Band Tribal Council.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release new details on crash that killed Northridge HS student
Caden Rutledge
16-year-old accused of stabbing mother, 2 dogs appears in court
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Police in Roseland say a vehicle that was pulling out of the parking lot at the Holiday Inn...
3 injured in crash on SR 933 in Roseland
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Chikaming Township Fire Department were called just...
62-year-old woman dies in Chikaming Twp. mobile home fire

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws against Navy during an NCAA college football...
Hartman’s Notre Dame debut draws praise from his coaches
The Berrien county health department had two certified trainers, teaching people about the...
Berrien County Health Department hosts drive-thru Narcan training
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stops by Elkhart to discuss rail developments with Elkhart...
US Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stops by Elkhart to discuss rail developments
‘HBCU Exchange’ weekend to kick off with self-confidence workshop