Mishawaka man found guilty of killing another man during dispute over wallet

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a Mishawaka man guilty of shooting and killing another man in South Bend last year.

Mikail Martinez, 24, was found guilty Thursday for his role in the death of Lawrence Witzke, which happened on Nov. 11, 2022, in the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue.

According to charging documents, the shooting stemmed from a fight over a wallet that Martinez had reportedly left at a local bar, and Witzke was caught in the crossfire.

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune say Martinez was out at the bar with Witzke’s roommate but forgot his wallet before leaving. The roommate kept the wallet and gave Martinez his address so he could pick it up later.

When Martinez arrived at the home on Vassar Avenue to retrieve his wallet, he noticed the credit cards were missing. Witzke’s roommate checked his car for the cards and found them there, and that’s when Martinez reportedly hit him over the head, knocking him down and disorienting him.

Witzke then reportedly helped his roommate back to the porch and told Martinez to leave, but Martinez refused and struck the man again with a metal object. After repeated attempts to tell Martinez to leave, Martinez pulled out a black handgun and fired several shots, striking Witzke.

Witzke was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez left the scene with another man, identified as Kyle Johnson, in a blue PT Cruiser. According to the South Bend Tribune, police found the car when officers working in the South Bend Police Headquarters heard tires squealing just north of the station and saw the car had gotten stuck in a construction fence as it attempted to turn onto United Drive.

As officers approached the vehicle, Johnson immediately surrendered but Martinez ran away. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Martinez was found guilty of murder, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, and a firearm enhancement.

He is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

