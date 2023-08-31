Michiana Eats: Bird in the Hand

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re craving a chicken sandwich, you’ll want to make your way to Bird in the Hand in Elkhart.

The restaurant claims to have the best chicken sandwich in town, but it also offers mouthwatering smash burgers.

“We’ve been open for a year now,” says Tony Corpe, head chef and general manager. “We make a great chicken sandwich. Everything’s made in house, we hand batter it, we make our own flour, own seasoning. It’s marinated, brined, and battered by hand, fresh to order every single time.”

Corpe says every chicken sandwich comes with the restaurant’s special sauce and pickles. You can add cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, or whatever you like.

Bird in the Hand also does a specialty sandwich of the month. But whatever you choose to order, Corpe says it’s all fresh and made right when you order it.

“We take pride in the food we make, and we want it to be as fresh as possible.”

And the fun doesn’t stop with the food. When you go to Bird in the Hand, you can relax outside by the fire pit, or play some corn hole or ping pong. All in all, it’s just a great place for people to hang out.

To check it out for yourself, the restaurant is located right below the new Jackson Rooftop at 240 E Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a full look at the menu, click here!

