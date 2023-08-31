Goshen Hospital temporarily placed under lockdown due to threat

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Hospital was temporarily placed under lockdown Thursday morning after a man entered the hospital and made statements that were perceived as threatening.

According to Goshen Health officials, onsite security officers responded to the threat and the Goshen Police Department was notified.

To secure the building and ensure the safety of patients and staff, lockdown procedures were implemented immediately.

The man was eventually removed from the hospital’s premises.

