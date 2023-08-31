Freeman talks significance of historic matchup against Tennessee State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish start the season with a 1-0 record, and they have a chance this week to start with a mirrored record from last year… from 0-2 to 2-0.

But what happens on the field won’t be the focus until gameday on Saturday. Leading up to it, it’s the significance of these two schools meeting at the birthplace of modern football — Notre Dame Stadium.

In the final media availability on Thursday before the game, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman touched on the importance of Notre Dame hosting Tennessee State.

“The opportunity for these two institutions to play a football game that has never been done before I think is tremendous,” Freeman said. “It’s a tremendous step for both of our institutions. But also, it’s great for college football. To have an FCS school come to Notre Dame Stadium and play a game and the first HBCU ever to play here, I think it’s going to be a great opportunity, a great experience, and I’m looking forward to being across the field from (TSU head coach) Eddie George.”

Notre Dame has planned a litany of events in relation to TSU’s historic visit. There is also a first of its kind “HBCU Exchange” happening in South Bend featuring several events that are meant to help inform and inspire high school students and community members across Michiana.

kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. And of course, we’re getting ready for another episode of Countdown to Kickoff right here on WNDU! We’ll tell you everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game on Friday night at 7 p.m.

