First Alert Weather: A Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon, Hot Labor Day Weekend

Heat wave headed our way for Labor Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather: A Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon, Hot Labor Day Weekend
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
THURSDAY: A slightly warmer afternoon but still remaining clear and pleasant. High 76F. Low 52F. Wind NE 5-10.

FRIDAY: Sunny, but still not humid. High 82F. Low 58F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NOTRE DAME HOME FOOTBALL GAME: Mostly sunny skies with high nearing the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels are expected to stay on the lower side and will lead to NO high heat index values, but still warm. Make sure to wear that sunscreen if you’re going to the game! High 88F. Low 65F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will begin to creep back into the 90s as high pressure takes over most of the U.S. mainland again, Labor Day Weekend will have temperatures climbing into the 90s with heat indexes reaching for triple digits from Labor Day until the midweek of next week. Temps will begin to fall over the late week into the 80s.

