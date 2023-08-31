Factory Tile closes after 71 years in business

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After decades in business, a local store is shutting down.

Factory Tile has been around since the Eisenhower Administration. On Thursday, the location on Dixie Way in Roseland closed up for good. Many know the company for its iconic multi-colored star light.

A sign placed out front thanks the community for all its support over the years.

