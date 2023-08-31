Advertise With Us

Elkhart’s Westwind Brewery unveils ‘Love for Maui’ IPA

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A local brewery is raising money for Maui in a very fitting way.

Westwind Brewery in Elkhart is introducing the “Love for Maui” IPA. Westwind tells 16 News Now it’s a fruited IPA and a significant portion of the proceeds will go toward helping those affected by the wildfire.

“We’re basically raising funds from this beer, and making a donation,” said Aaron J. West, CEO, founder, and brewer at Westwind. “We’re also selling our love for Maui stickers. 100% of proceeds go towards the actual breweries that were affected and the families that are a part of the devastation over there.”

Westwind is located on Plum Street in Elkhart, and the beer is now available.

