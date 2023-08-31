Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in counterfeiting investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing counterfeiting investigation.

According to police, the crime happened at several local Michiana businesses.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright #307 at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers online or by calling 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Edmande Hill

South Bend man sentenced to 6 years for shooting at state Rep. Teshka’s vehicle

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Edmande Hill, 52, was found guilty earlier this month of one count of attempted battery and three counts of criminal recklessness for the Dec. 8, 2021, incident.

News

Goshen Hospital temporarily placed under lockdown due to threat

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Goshen Hospital was temporarily placed under lockdown Thursday morning after a man entered the hospital and made statements that were perceived as threatening.

News

Buchanan football to pay tribute to Galien Gaels in home opener

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Andean bear makes debut at Potawatomi Zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: A Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon, Hot Labor Day Weekend

First Alert Weather: A Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon, Hot Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Heat wave headed our way for Labor Day Weekend.

News

First Alert Weather: A Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon, Hot Labor Day Weekend

First Alert Weather: A Chilly Morning, Pleasant Afternoon, Hot Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County to host community meetings on Health First Indiana funding

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Investigation underway after police chase ends in multi-car crash

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Buttigieg returns to Michiana, discusses rail project

Updated: 13 hours ago