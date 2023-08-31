Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in counterfeiting investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing counterfeiting investigation.

According to police, the crime happened at several local Michiana businesses.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to call Det. Lambright #307 at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers online or by calling 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.