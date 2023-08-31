Dogs, owner reunited after suffering injuries in Mishawaka stabbing

After multiple blood transfusions and hours of wound repairs, Sadie and Tank were cleared to go...
After multiple blood transfusions and hours of wound repairs, Sadie and Tank were cleared to go home on Wednesday!(Humane Society of St. Joseph County)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two dogs who were injured in a stabbing last week in Mishawaka have been reunited with their owner after they were cleared to go home.

Sadie and Tank were rushed to an emergency clinic in Mishawaka after the stabbing last Friday in the 100 block of Oakside Avenue. After multiple blood transfusions and hours of wound repairs, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County says the two dogs were cleared to go home on Wednesday.

Their owner, who was also injured in the stabbing, was released to go home from the hospital, which meant they were all reunited! The humane society, who had been looking after Sadie and Tank since the stabbing, shared the heartwarming reunion on its Facebook page.

While Sadie and Tank are back at home, they still have a long road of recovery ahead of them. That’s why the humane society says it will continue to look after their immediate veterinary needs until they are all healed.

The humane society says it’s close to its fundraising goal of $15,000 to cover the initial emergency bill for Sadie and Tank. If you’d like to donate, you can call the shelter at 574-255-4726 ext 0 or go online by clicking here.. If you have Venmo, you can donate by scrolling to the Charity Tab on your Venmo app and searching for @HumaneSJC. You can also donate via PayPal by visiting the humane society’s website.

Donations will also be accepted at the humane society’s office at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

