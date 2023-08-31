Dedication ceremony held for updated mural honoring Pokagon Band

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WNDU) - A recently updated mural was dedicated Thursday morning in Marcellus to honor the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

The mural was first commissioned in 1977 at the same location, but this it’s time focused on properly reflecting the tribe’s culture.

The new design features the five clan signs: the bear, eagle, turtle, sturgeon, and thunder. While the top has black, yellow, and white representing the tribe’s colors.

It was painted by Cassopolis native Ruth Andrews. She says if you look closely, you can find some gems in the artwork.

“It kind of started when Scott Eckhart slipped a snail onto one of the blades of grass, and that was just so much fun that we kept tucking little things away in there,” Andrews said.

If you want to check out the mural for yourself, it’s located on M-40 in Marcellus. Just go two blocks south of Main Street and you’ll find it right past the Marcellus Post Office at the railroad tracks.

