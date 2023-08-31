Billings Funeral Home gears up for annual Veterans Cruise

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterans are invited to take a voyage on the Elkhart River Queen next week as part of Billings Funeral Home’s 2023 Veterans Cruise.

The voyage will take place Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with boarding starting at 4:45 p.m. It will include a meal and door prizes. Best of all, there’s no cost for veterans!

Jeremy Sarber from Billings Funeral Home joined Lauren Moss on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the cruise, which is in its sixth year. Sarber says he loves being a part of it.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude four our veterans, so the very least we can do is give them a relaxing night,” he says.

Billings Funeral Home says space is limited, so you should call 574-264-2425 to reserve your spot if you’re interested. You can also call that number if you would like to volunteer or make donations for the event.

