Benton Harbor man sentenced to life without parole in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of another Benton Harbor man earlier this year.

Immanuel Williams Jr. was found guilty last month of first-degree felony murder, home invasion, and felony firearms for his role in the shooting death of 74-year-old Leon “Red” Johnson.

On Wednesday, our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say Williams was handed the mandatory sentence of life without parole for an adult in Michigan convicted of first-degree murder. The judge also sentenced him to a consecutive and preceding term of two years for weapons felony firearms and a consecutive 14-30 years for first-degree home invasion.

Williams, 23, and two others, Damarion Evans, 19, and Charles Little Jr., 20, broke into a house on LaSalle Street on Jan. 21 with the intention of stealing money or marijuana. Johnson was reportedly shot during the incident.

Immanuel Williams Jr. (The Herald-Palladium)

According to The Herald-Palladium, Evans and Little were also originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. They were both sentenced to an agreed-upon 20 years in prison in exchange for their testimony in the case against Williams.

Williams claims he didn’t kill Johnson. Williams’ lawyer says he plans to appeal the murder conviction.

The Herald-Palladium says Williams was brought to court wearing a mouth guard because he spat on a Michigan State Police detective after the guilty verdict was announced in July. He was also accompanied by a court officer, six Berrien County sheriff jail deputies, and the courthouse security chief.

Leon "Red" Johnson (WNDU)

