Benton Harbor man sentenced to life without parole in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of another Benton Harbor man earlier this year.

Immanuel Williams Jr. was found guilty last month of first-degree felony murder, home invasion, and felony firearms for his role in the shooting death of 74-year-old Leon “Red” Johnson.

On Wednesday, our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say Williams was handed the mandatory sentence of life without parole for an adult in Michigan convicted of first-degree murder. The judge also sentenced him to a consecutive and preceding term of two years for weapons felony firearms and a consecutive 14-30 years for first-degree home invasion.

Williams, 23, and two others, Damarion Evans, 19, and Charles Little Jr., 20, broke into a house on LaSalle Street on Jan. 21 with the intention of stealing money or marijuana. Johnson was reportedly shot during the incident.

Immanuel Williams Jr.
Immanuel Williams Jr.(The Herald-Palladium)

According to The Herald-Palladium, Evans and Little were also originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. They were both sentenced to an agreed-upon 20 years in prison in exchange for their testimony in the case against Williams.

Williams claims he didn’t kill Johnson. Williams’ lawyer says he plans to appeal the murder conviction.

The Herald-Palladium says Williams was brought to court wearing a mouth guard because he spat on a Michigan State Police detective after the guilty verdict was announced in July. He was also accompanied by a court officer, six Berrien County sheriff jail deputies, and the courthouse security chief.

Leon "Red" Johnson
Leon "Red" Johnson(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish compete against the California Golden Bears on Sept. 17, 2022.

Notre Dame football’s economic impact on Michiana

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Retailers, restaurants, and hotels are gearing up for a big weekend, and this game is just one of six home games the Irish will play at Notre Dame Stadium this year.

News

Benton Harbor man sentenced to life without parole in death of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

What to know as student loan interest, payments

What to know as student loan interest, payments resume

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Felicia Michelle
After nearly three years, the pause on student loan interest and repayments is ending.

News

What to know as student loan interest payments resume

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Latest News

News

The economic impact of the ND home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Public meetings to be held on health funding in St. Joseph County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Pod of Gold: How good is this Notre Dame football team? Best since 2012... really?

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

The mural was first commissioned in 1977 at the same location, but this it’s time focused on...

Dedication ceremony held for updated mural honoring Pokagon Band

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new design features the five clan signs: the bear, eagle, turtle, sturgeon, and thunder.

News

Dedication ceremony held for mural honoring Pokagon Band

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Humidity increases through Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Next chance of rain will have to wait until the middle of next week as a cold front arrives.