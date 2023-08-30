Wednesday’s Child: Katlynn’s Connection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU’s Wednesday’s Child story features 15-year-old Katlynn. Her story came to us from our partners at Grant Me Hope.

Katlynn is in the 11th grade, where she’s busy with sports.

“I run cross country, volleyball, softball, and basketball, and soccer. Basketball is my favorite sport because I love being with my friends,” said Katlynn. “I play point guard. I’m sort of a leader in the team.”

Katlynn admits that sports help her cope with what she’s been through.

“I’ve had a lot going on in my life for the last year and a half. So it just clears my mind and stuff,” said Katlynn.

School is an enjoyable place for Katlynn.

“I really like history because it just gives you an idea of what happened in the past, so we know what we went through, so we don’t go through it again,” said Katlynn.

Art is another one of Katlynn’s favorite pastimes.

“I do Bob Ross paintings,” said Katlynn while admitting that not many people her age know of the famous television artist. “I do landscape, a lot of landscape. I draw a lot.”

Katlynn would like to go to college someday to become a heart surgeon.

