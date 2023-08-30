US Transportation Secretary Buttigieg stops by Elkhart to discuss rail developments

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returned to Michiana on Wednesday.

Buttigieg stopped by the Elkhart Train Depot to talk about rail infrastructure with city officials. They say maintaining and upgrading rail infrastructure is vital to pedestrian and vehicle safety.

During the press conference, Buttigieg and officials said railroads are the DNA of this community. Patriot Rail Company, formerly known as Elkhart and Western Railroad, received a $2.6 million dollar grant to make improvements.

The company plans to move the transfer yard on East Jackson further west, which will be on the city outskirts. The company also says it will repair the rail crossing at the intersection of Blazer Boulevard and Richmond, which is right by the Elkhart High School freshman division campus.

City officials say it will make a huge difference, especially when it comes to students’ safety.

“That crossing is a crossing that I went over when I went to Elkhart Central High School, and it was always a crossing that we had to make sure that we look both ways - you didn’t know if a car or train was coming, and you had to make sure that if you were driving, you took it slow because it was always in need of repair,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson told 16 News Now. “This will not only upgrade that crossing as it related to the material that’s used. But it’s also going to sustain the platform for a lot longer, so it won’t need to be repaired as quickly or as frequently. We are excited about the fact that that’s a major thoroughfare for those kids, those freshman academy kids, and 90% of them walk, which is 1,000 kids.”

Buttigieg added that the development was partially made possible through funds received via the Biden administration’s infrastructure package.

“We’re highlighting funding from President Biden’s infrastructure package that is going to transform an intersection that right now is a headache and even a safety hazard for this community,” Buttigieg told 16 News Now. “Hundreds of students walk to school every day, and they walk through this area right where trains can be backed up; it can block them. And obviously, you never want that kind of safety hazard that close to a school. This is exactly why we pushed so hard to get the infrastructure package through, to get the funding to make these kinds of improvements, and so I’m really proud that the administration is able to stand with a community like Elkhart and help get something like this done.”

Buttigieg also mentioned late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her efforts when it came to this specific project, as she was adamant about making sure this happened.

The city of Elkhart also has eyes on other transit developments, such as the Hively Overpass Project. The city says the project is meant to address safety concerns at the existing at-grade crossing of East Hively Avenue and Norfolk Southern Railroad.

On average, 6,000 vehicles travel along Hively per day, and it sees around 70 to 100 trains in the same time frame. The project will create a bridge that will carry Hively Avenue over the railroad and South Main Street.

The city says additional modifications will be made to surrounding local streets to complement the bridge addition and increase street connectivity.

The Hively project is part of the Indiana Department of Transportation Local TRAX rail overpass program. The program is a partnership between INDOT and the city to improve the quality of life for residents through large-scale rail-related transportation projects.

The Hively project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025, according to the city’s website.

