US Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to return to Michiana for rail visit

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is coming back to Michiana Wednesday, and one of his stops is in Elkhart to talk about rail infrastructure.

Buttigieg, Elkhart officials, and Elkhart Community Schools are holding a press conference to talk about rail infrastructure.

“Everybody is going to be talking about the importance of rail infrastructure. And maintaining and upgrading rail infrastructure because it is so vital to pedestrian safety, vehicle safety and to our manufacturing industry,” said Corinne Straight, the communications director for the city of Elkhart.

They will discuss the impact train travel has on a community.

“Just going to the grocery store you could cross the tracks two or three times. We have many high school students who live on one side of the tracks from their high school and are regularly late for class,” Straight explained.

Patriot Rail Company, previously known as Elkhart and Western Railroad, received a $2.6 million grant to make improvements.

“And they operate approximately a nine-mile stretch of track that goes right through downtown Elkhart,” Straight said.

City officials say the train tracks that run on East Jackson going through downtown no longer make sense. Patriot Rail Company says they will move the trail yard west.

The company also says it will repair the rail crossing at Blazer Boulevard and Richmond, which is right near the Elkhart High School Freshman Division Campus.

“Cars are regularly swerving to try to avoid the worst part of that crossing, and when you have such a huge student body population that is walking to school in the morning, it’s a major pedestrian crossway, as well as a major vehicle crossway and bus crossway. So, if you have cars avoiding that, it puts our students in danger. So this type of repair to tracks like this is going to make a really huge impact for students’ safety,” Straight said.

The city also plans to talk to Sec. Buttigieg about their Hively Overpass project.

This project will have a huge impact on school and business travel.

